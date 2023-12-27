Capital Energy buys the wind turbines for its Aragonese wind farms Las Mareas I and Las Mareas II from Nordex

The 18 wind turbines of the N163/5.X model, which will be supplied throughout the first half of 2025, will be able to produce clean energy to cover the consumption of about 115,000 homes and avoid the emission into the atmosphere of around 111,000 tons of CO2. every year

The construction of Las Mareas I and II, which will involve an investment of around 90 million euros, will lead to the creation of more than 420 direct jobs during the peak periods of the works and will provide stable employment, in the construction phase. operation and maintenance, to 12 professionals from the area

With this award, Capital Energy now has seven contracts with European turbine suppliers, valued at almost 250 million euros, for wind farms built in Spain: three signed with Siemens Gamesa and another three signed with General Electric are added to the Nordex Group

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company founded more than two decades ago and which has become one of the largest renewable energy platforms on the Iberian Peninsula, continues to take steps to strengthen the development of its project. of clean energy with the acquisition of the wind turbines of its first two wind farms in Aragon: Las Mareas I and Las Mareas II.

The company has just closed the purchase and sale contract with Nordex Group for the 18 machines that will equip these two renewable energy facilities, model N163/5.X, included in the Delta4000 platform. These aeroplanes, which will be delivered during the first half of 2025, have a hub height of 108 meters.

In parallel, Capital Energy and Nordex Group have signed a complete after-sales service agreement for the monitoring and preventive and corrective maintenance of these machines for a period of 20 years.

Following the signing, Juan José Sánchez, CEO of Capital Energy, assured that “it is a satisfaction for us to be able to seal such a relevant contract with one of the most important suppliers of wind turbines in the world. This agreement with Nordex Group represents a new milestone in the fulfillment of our business plan, with which we continue to promote an ecological and fair energy transition. It also represents a new step in our firm commitment to the generation of wealth and employment in the territories where we operate and with the supply and technology chain of the EU countries and, specifically, Spain. A commitment aligned with the objective of the recently announced Wind Charter, which is committed to a supply chain strongly established in the EU and that is resilient, sustainable and competitive.”

For his part, Patxi Landa, CSO of Nordex Group, indicated that “we are delighted to have received this first order from Capital Energy. This contract ratifies not only the potential of the Spanish market but also the growth that we are experiencing in it, where, throughout this year alone, we have closed new supply agreements that total more than 500 MW of capacity.”

These Capital Energy renewable energy plants in Aragon will have a combined access power of 100 MW and their construction, which is scheduled to start in March next year, will involve an investment of around 90 million euros.

Located in the Zaragoza town of Mequinenza, both wind farms will be capable of generating 300,000 megawatt hours (MWh) per year, enough to satisfy the consumption of around 115,000 Aragonese homes with clean electricity and avoid the emission of around 111,000 tons of CO2.

The construction of the Las Mareas I and Las Mareas II parks will lead to the creation of more than 420 direct jobs during the peak periods of the works and will provide stable employment, in the operation and maintenance phase, to 12 area.

On the other hand, they will have a contribution to the GDP throughout their useful life equivalent to almost 1.2 million euros per year and an annual fiscal contribution to local coffers since their operation begins equivalent to more than 230,000 euros.

Seventh contract with European manufacturers

With this award, Capital Energy now has seven contracts with European turbine suppliers, valued at nearly 250 million euros, for wind farms built in Spain: three signed with Siemens Gamesa and others are added to the Nordex Group for these two Aragonese facilities. three sealed with General Electric. To this amount we would have to add another more than 100 million in construction and equipment supply contracts with Spanish construction companies and manufacturers.

Specifically, Siemens Gamesa has supplied the machines for the Las Tadeas (Palencia), Buseco (Asturias) and La Herrada (Albacete) parks, while General Electric has done the same with three Andalusian plants: Loma de los Pinos (Seville) , Ayamonte (Huelva) and El Barroso (Cádiz).