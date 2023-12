Wind power in Peru: Acciona wind farm

ACCIONA Energía has connected its first renewable energy project in Peru, the San Juan de Marcona wind farm (135,7MW), to the National Interconnected Electricity System (SEIN) grid, representing an investment by the global renewable energy company of US$180 million (€164 million).

The renewable facility, located in the department of Ica, is made up of 23 wind turbines with a capacity of 5.9MW each. The wind farm will produce 608GWh of energy annually, the equivalent of the electricity consumption needs of 478,000 Peruvian households.

From an environmental point of view, the San Juan de Marcona wind farm will prevent the emission of around 275,000 tons of CO 2 per year.

San Juan de Marcona has begun to inject energy into the SEIN through a 220kV transmission line of approximately 33 kilometers, connected to the Marcona substation.

“The commissioning of the San Juan de Marcona wind farm reflects our commitment to contribute to the necessary development of renewable energies in Peru to drive the energy transition towards a low-carbon economy, something that is increasingly urgent for the sustainability of our planet,” explained Miguel Arrarás, ACCIONA Energía’s General Manager for South America.

ACCIONA Energía began the construction of San Juan de Marcona in April 2022, employing 800 people at the peak of the works, most of them from towns adjacent to the project, boosting local employment and training and creating shared value in the region.

This project further expands ACCIONA Energía’s footprint in South America, where it already has a substantial presence of close to 1,100MW installed renewable energy production.

ACCIONA Energía is the largest 100% renewable energy company with no fossil legacy in the world. It has 12,9GW of renewable energy and commercial operations in 20 countries. With 30 years of experience, ACCIONA Energía offers a complete portfolio of tailor-made energy solutions for its corporate and institutional clients to meet their decarbonization goals. ACCIONA Energía is committed to the highest environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards. ACCIONA S.A., a leading global company in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy, is the reference shareholder of ACCIONA Energía. www.acciona-energia.com