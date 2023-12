Vattenfall switches from 15 MW wind turbines from Siemens Gamesa to Vestas for offshore wind projects in Norfolk

Vattenfall, the Swedish power company, has announced that it will switch from Siemens Gamesa to Vestas as the supplier of wind turbines for its planned offshore wind projects in Norfolk, United Kingdom. Vattenfall’s decision to opt for Vestas’ 15 MW wind turbines marks a significant shift in the market, as the Swedish company seeks to maximize efficiency and energy production. This change comes at a time when offshore wind energy is gaining ground as a source of clean, reliable electricity.

The decision to switch wind turbine suppliers was motivated by Vestas’ proven track record in producing high-capacity turbines. Vestas’ 15 MW turbines have proven their ability to generate higher energy yields and reduce overall costs. This aligns with Vattenfall’s commitment to sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions.

Vattenfall’s move is also significant in terms of establishing market dominance for Vestas in the offshore wind sector. By selecting its 15 MW turbines for major projects such as the Norfolk wind farms, Vestas reinforces its position as a leading player in the renewable energy market.

By Alan Caldwell