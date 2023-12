Suzlon wins 100.8 MW wind order for 3 MW wind turbines

Supply 32 wind turbines with a nominal power of 3.15 MW each. Wind farm with a total installed capacity of 100.8 MW to be completed in Gujarat. The electricity generated by the project will be supplied to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL). A project of this size can provide electricity to ~77 lakh homes and curb ~3.02 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions every year.

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced the award of a new order for the development of a 100.8 MW wind power project for a leading global utility. Suzlon will install 32 wind turbines (WTG) with a hybrid tubular lattice tower (HLT) and a nominal capacity of 3.15 MW each. The project is located in Gujarat.

Suzlon will execute the project with scope of supply, supervision and commissioning. In addition, Suzlon will also perform post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

Girish Tanti, Vice President of Suzlon Group, said: “We are delighted to partner with a leading global utility as our esteemed customer on this project. This order is in line with Suzlon’s reputation for world-class wind energy solutions. worldwide enabling leading industry companies from around the world to entrust us with their wind energy projects. The energy generated from this project will serve the people of Gujarat with clean, green and renewable energy. As the ambitions “The Suzlon 3 MW series is the next stage of evolution of our proven technology, customized for India’s wind regime. and 3.15 MW is one of the largest wind turbines in the country today.”

JP Chalasani, CEO of Suzlon Group, said: “We are delighted to announce our first order with the world’s leading utility backed by an established global track record in renewable energy. This order is a testament to the quality and reliability of our technology and service solutions. Suzlon is committed to serving our customers and the nation with our proven technology, extensive experience and service excellence in India. Together with our customers and our valued partners, we will continue to push the boundaries of what that is possible and driving “Meaningful progress towards a cleaner, greener and more prosperous tomorrow for all.”

Suzlon wind turbines are manufactured domestically through a thriving domestic ecosystem, which is a testament to our contribution to the vision of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continually aimed at increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites and reducing the cost of energy.

