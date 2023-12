Vestas is awarded a 186 MW wind power project in Finland

Vestas has received a firm order from Ilmatar, a Nordic energy company and independent power producer (IPP), for the Pahkakoski wind farm in the municipality of Ii, located 60 kilometers from the city of Oulu, Finland.

The order consists of 30 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines and includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of the wind turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimized performance of the assets.

“The Pahkakoski project is another great example of our collaboration with Ilmatar and underlines the strong relationship we have,” says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe. “Together, we have achieved a total of more than 150 wind turbines in ten years, demonstrating our common vision of fostering a sustainable future for Finland. “We are delighted to be the chosen supplier for this project and look forward to our future cooperation with Ilmatar.”

“This is a great investment decision that we are very proud of. We know that more renewable energy is needed and, despite changing economic circumstances, the green transition must continue. The Pahkakoski wind farm is proof that Ilmatar remains bold in its investment decisions to develop renewable energy in the Nordic countries. We are very pleased to cooperate with Vestas on this project. The cooperation between two Nordic companies, which want to enable a more sustainable future, has been fluid and effective,” comments Juha-Pekka Weckström, CEO of Ilmatar Energy.

Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2024 and commissioning is planned for the second quarter of 2025.

