GE and Forestalia sign collaborative agreement to install up to 693 MW of wind energy in Spain

Framework agreement between GE and Forestalia includes 110 onshore wind turbines across 16 project sites in Aragon, Spain. First phase of 33 wind turbines already underway. All projects will feature GE’s 6.1-158 workhorse wind turbines.

GE Vernova announced today that it has signed a framework agreement with Forestalia to install up to 693 MW of onshore wind turbines across 16 future project sites throughout the Aragon region in Spain. Through this exclusive framework agreement, 110 of GE’s 6.1-158 wind turbines will be installed in six phases near Zaragoza. The first phase is already underway with 33 wind turbines to be installed at five wind farms. The deal builds on the success of the previous agreement signed in 2016 and expands GE’s largest wind collaboration in Spain.

Vic Abate, Chief Technology Officer, GE, and CEO, GE Vernova’s Wind segment, said, “We are delighted to be extending our ongoing cooperation with the Forestalia team. This agreement will bring a significant pipeline of new projects through 2024 in Aragon, a region where we have commissioned more than 1.5 GW of wind energy to date. We are proud to play a key role in driving Spain’s energy transition effort, and look forward to bringing more renewable, sustainable, and affordable energy to the country.”

Fernando Samper, president of Forestalia, expressed his “enormous satisfaction with this new agreement, which reinforces the intense collaboration between GE and Forestalia shown over all these years.” “This deal will help us take a further step towards our goal of achieving 1.2 GW in operation in Forestalia’s own portfolio, under direct management, for the benefit of the socio-economic development of the territory hosting the projects, and also for a greater decarbonization of the economy,” highlighted Fernando Samper.

The total installation covered by the framework agreement will be made up of 110 GE 6.1-158 workhorse turbines – 33 turbines with 101M hub heights, and 77 turbines with 120.9M hub heights. All deliveries are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.

The partnership between GE and Forestalia reached an important milestone in 2022, with the signature of GE’s first European Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) from the Coto wind farm in Spain, owned by Forestalia. The PPA is a key component of GE’s plan to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2030, while enabling new renewable energy generation to come online to help decarbonize the economy. (News release: GE Renewable Energy to reduce its carbon footprint in Europe through a Power Purchase Agreement with Forestalia | GE News)

GE Vernova has received nearly 10 GW of orders and amassed more than 4 million operating hours globally for this turbine platform. Powerful, efficient and reliable, the 6.1 MW turbine has over 1,200 units in operation, making it the most-deployed 5 MW+ onshore wind turbine across all OEMs with > 5 MW nameplates. It is one of several workhorse turbines that bring together focused design, efficient supply, reduced complexity, improved reliability, and bankability to offer best-in-class products.

GE Vernova is a planned, purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification businesses and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services, and Financial Services. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world’s challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with more than 80,000 employees across 100+ countries around the world. GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business is a world leader in onshore wind technology. With an installed base of approximately 57,000 turbines around the world, it offers a high-tech product portfolio of turbines for a broad range of site conditions.

GE Vernova’s mission is embedded in its name – it retains its legacy, “GE,” as an enduring and hard-earned badge of quality and ingenuity. “Ver” / “verde” signal Earth’s verdant and lush ecosystems. “Nova,” from the Latin “novus,” nods to a new, innovative era of lower carbon energy. Supported by the Company Purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova will help deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn.

Forestalia promotes, develops, and builds projects in wind energy, photovoltaics, electric generation through biomass, and pellet production. Forestalia has driven and participates in a portfolio with an operational capacity of over 2 gigawatts (GW), with a socially responsible vision aligned especially with the rural areas where the facilities are located.

Forestalia, besides growing its own portfolio which will exceed an installed capacity of 1.2 gigawatts for direct management in the coming years, develops projects that will contribute to achieving clean energy deployment goals in territories with high industrialization, such as Catalonia, the Basque Country, or the Valencian Community. These projects total around 8 GW.

Among the projects promoted and developed by Forestalia for construction and operation by other operators, notable ones include parks for Repsol, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), Lighsource BP and Bruc Management, totaling more than 4 GW, with the majority already in operation.