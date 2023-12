South Fork begins sending wind power to the LIPA grid

The South Fork Wind Farm, located off the coast of Long Island, has begun sending power to the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) grid. This milestone marks an important step forward for wind energy in the region.

The 15-wind turbines wind farm, developed by Ørsted in collaboration with Eversource, has a capacity of 130 megawatts. It is expected to generate enough clean electricity to power approximately 70,000 homes and offset around 290,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

According to Charles F. Wagner, CEO of Ørsted Offshore North America, the project will contribute to New York’s goal of reaching 9 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2035. The South Fork Wind Farm is the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in New York . York State.

The project has faced some opposition from local residents and fishing groups concerned about its potential impact on marine life and the fishing industry. However, proponents of the wind farm argue that it will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide a reliable source of renewable energy.

FREQUENT QUESTIONS:

Q: What is the South Fork Wind Farm?

A: The South Fork Wind Farm is a 15-turbine offshore wind farm located off the coast of Long Island, New York.

Q: Who developed the wind farm?

A: The wind farm was developed by Ørsted in partnership with Eversource.

Q: How much energy does the wind farm generate?

A: The wind farm has a capacity of 130 megawatts, enough to power approximately 70,000 homes.

Q: What are the environmental benefits of the wind farm?

A: The wind farm is expected to offset around 290,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, which will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Q: What is New York’s goal for offshore wind capacity?

A: New York aims to achieve 9 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2035.

Terence West