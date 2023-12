OX2 has handed over the Marhult wind farm in Sweden to Octopus Energy Generation

OX2 has handed over the Marhult wind farm in Uppvidinge municipality, Sweden, to Octopus Energy Generation. The wind farm comprises 7 wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 32 MW.

OX2 and Octopus Energy Generation signed a contract to construct the Marhult wind farm in February 2022. The yearly production is estimated to be about 90 GWh, which corresponds to the annual electricity consumption of about 18,000 households (5,000 kWh per household).

Marhult is one of two wind farms OX2 has completed in Uppvidinge municipality during November, and together they will have a total installed capacity of 117 MW. Early next year will the battery storage project Bredhälla developed by OX2, also situated in the municipality, be in operation. It will be Sweden’s largest battery park with a total capacity of 40 MW. The three projects will make a substantial contribution to the regional electricity system.

OX2 will be responsible for the technical and commercial management of the wind farm under an agreement with Octopus Energy Generation.



By the end of the third quarter OX2 was constructing a total of 1,335 MW in four different markets. Several projects are expected to be handed over before the end of 2023.