Ethiopia partners with AMEA Power for wind energy project

Ethiopia has taken a significant step towards achieving its renewable energy goals with the signing of an agreement with AMEA Power, a recognized player in the renewable energy sector. The deal involves the construction of a 300-megawatt wind farm, known as the Aysha project, which upon completion will serve as the country’s largest wind power generation plant.

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Finance confirmed the collaboration, highlighting the project’s total cost of $600 million. The wind farm will be established on a vast expanse of 18,000 acres. With its impressive scale, the Aysha project is expected to make a significant contribution to Ethiopia’s electricity coverage, which currently reaches 50% of the population, leaving approximately 60 million people without access to the grid.

One of the main advantages of this initiative is the employment opportunities it will create. During the construction and operation phases, the Aysha wind farm is expected to generate around 2,000 jobs. This aspect underlines the positive impact that renewable energy projects can have on job creation and economic growth.

AMEA Power, a Dubai-based company, specializes in renewable energy projects in Africa, the Middle East and other emerging markets. Through collaborations like the one in Ethiopia, AMEA Power aims to facilitate sustainable development while focusing on environmental management.

With the Aysha wind farm, Ethiopia reinforces its commitment to the transition to renewable energy sources, reducing its dependence on fossil fuels and mitigating the adverse effects of climate change. By diversifying its energy mix and harnessing wind energy, Ethiopia takes a significant step towards achieving its vision of becoming a carbon-neutral economy.

By Daniel Hall