Octopus Energy collaborates with SAP to develop wind energy in Sierra Leone

Octopus Energy, a leading green energy solutions provider, has announced an innovative partnership with Sherbro Alliance Partners (SAP) to build Sierra Leone’s inaugural wind farm by 2024. As part of Octopus Energy’s commitment to promoting sustainable practices across the world, this historic agreement marks the company’s first foray into renewable energy projects in Africa.

Sierra Leone, a West African nation with immense renewable energy potential, will reap numerous benefits from this collaboration. The establishment of Octopus Energy and SAP offices in Sierra Leone will boost infrastructure development and facilitate the collection of crucial data to attract more green energy investments, not only on Sherbro Island but also across the country.

The wind farm will be made up of multiple wind turbines and solar panels equipped with state-of-the-art battery technology. Together, they will harness the power of nature to generate clean electricity, supporting local communities. With approximately 28% of Sierra Leone’s population currently having access to electricity, this initiative has the potential to significantly improve energy accessibility and reliability.

Sierra Leone has set ambitious targets for renewable energy. By 2030, the nation aims to achieve 85% renewable electricity capacity, paving the way for a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future. Octopus Energy, through its subsidiary Octopus Energy Generation, plans to invest a staggering $20 billion globally in offshore wind energy projects by 2030. This strategic move not only improves energy security but also accelerates the transition to abandon fossil fuels.

Octopus Energy has already made significant investments in offshore wind farms in countries such as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Germany. Additionally, the company has actively supported developers of offshore wind projects in Norway, Sweden and South Korea. Through its ambitious global initiatives, Octopus Energy remains dedicated to combating climate change and leading the transition to renewable energy sources for a greener tomorrow.



Terence West