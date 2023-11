Vestas secures 270 MW wind order for V163-4.5 MW wind turbines in the US

Vestas has received a 270 MW order for the undisclosed wind farm owned by a subsidiary of ENGIE North America in the United States. The order consists of 60 V163-4.5 MW wind turbines.

The order includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a twenty-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset.

“We look forward to working with ENGIE as it expands its wind energy portfolio in the United States and continues to advance the clean energy transition. The V163-4.5 MW is our newest high capacity factor turbine and is optimized for low to medium wind speeds, making it ideal for the US market,” said Laura Beane, president of Vestas North America.

“We are excited to collaborate with Vestas as we are both focused on accelerating the energy transition in North America,” said Dave Carroll, director of renewable energy and country director of ENGIE North America.

Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2024 and commissioning is planned for the first quarter of 2025.