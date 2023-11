Nordex receives bioconstruct order for 41 MW of wind power in Germany

bioconstruct GmbH has placed an order with the Nordex Group for the supply and installation of six N163/6.X wind turbines for the “Bösel-West” wind farm in Lower Saxony. The order also includes the Premium Service for the maintenance of the 40.8 MW wind farm for a period of 20 years.

The Nordex Group will start installing the turbines at the wind park in the Lüchow Municipality (Wendland) in autumn 2024: three will be built on the territory of the Wustrow Municipality and three on the territory of the city of Lüchow. Commissioning of “Bösel-West” with 6.8 MW turbines on hybrid towers with a hub height of 164 meters is planned for summer 2025.

“We are pleased that the two municipalities of Lüchow and Wustrow fully support our project so that together we can further develop the spread of renewable energy,” says Henrik Borgmeyer, CEO of bioconstruct.

The municipalities located within a 2.5 km perimeter around Bösel-West will benefit economically from the electricity produced in the wind farms: “These municipalities receive a share of the revenue of 0.2 cents per kilowatt hour and can use this money as they want for projects in the municipalities. With a planned annual production of 80,000 MWh of electricity, this is equivalent to an annual amount of at least 150,000 euros for the municipalities,” says Borgmeyer. The local population of Lüchow and Wustrow has the possibility to participate in the citizen wind farm through loans at a fixed interest rate and with the income from the wind farm. Furthermore, all the owners involved can participate in the wind farm.

“We are very happy with this new project and the collaboration with bioconstruct,” says Felipe Villalón Waldburg-Zeil, Central Region Sales Director of the Nordex Group. “To take into account locals’ concerns about shadows and noise, as well as extensive measures to protect animals, such as power outages and speed reductions at night, from the beginning of project planning Bioconstruct decided to use turbines with high-height bushings to compensate for performance losses. The N163/6.X, with a hub height of 164 metres, is a proven turbine and known for its extreme efficiency and reliability, especially at medium wind speeds, such as those prevailing in Bösel-West, at seven meters per second. . “

Since its foundation in 2001, bioconstruct has been involved in the planning, construction and operation of plants for the use of renewable energy. The first wind energy bioconstruction projects were implemented as early as 2001. Their range of services also covers the planning, installation and operation of solar and biogas projects. The company is headquartered in Melle in the Osnabrück district of southern Lower Saxony and with its 180 employees operates throughout Europe, with more than 450 projects completed.

The Group has installed more than 44 GW of wind energy capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of €5.7 billion. The company currently employs more than 9,000 people. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailored to the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.