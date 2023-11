OX2 has handed over the Karskruv wind farm in Sweden to Orrön Energy

OX2 has handed over the Karskruv wind farm in Uppvidinge municipality, Sweden, to Orrön Energy. The wind farm comprises a total of 20 Vestas turbines with a total installed capacity of 86 MW.

OX2 and Orrön Energy signed an agreement in April 2021 to construct the wind farm Karskruv. The total yearly production is estimated to 290 GWh, which corresponds to about 15 percent of the current electricity demand in the county of Kronoberg.



The project has completed several measures to improve the biological diversity at the site and promote social values. One of these projects has been restoring overgrown pastures, to create a milieu that supports more species and improve the overall biological diversity. The pasture project has been done in cooperation with the landowner Sveaskog, Orrön as the owner of the wind farm, a local farmer and OX2.



OX2 will be responsible for the technical and commercial management of the wind farm under an agreement with Orrön Energy.



By the end of the third quarter OX2 was constructing a total of 1,335 MW in four different markets. Several projects are expected to be handed over before the end of 2023.

