Enercon is naming CEO successor

On 1 January 2024, Dr Jürgen Zeschky will effect his planned move from his position as CEO to the Board of Directors of the Aloys Wobben Trust; he will support ENERCON’s future development from this new position. At the same time, Udo Bauer will succeed him as ENERCON CEO.

With many years of experience in various industries, Udo Bauer has successfully driven the optimisation of ENERCON operations this past year as COO. When he takes over his new position in 2024, he will continue to pursue the strategic orientation developed by the Corporate Management team.

‘This change at the CEO level ensures continuity for ENERCON, which is essential for achieving our goals’, says Heiko Janssen, Chairman of the Board of the Aloys Wobben Trust. He adds: ‘We thank Dr Zeschky for his personal commitment over the past years, which has had a lasting positive impact on the company in a myriad ways. Even if the figures for 2023 still reflect the effects of the recent crisis – our new orders are profitable, and there is a clear path to success. We welcome the fact that, in a different function, Dr Zeschky will continue to be involved in shaping ENERCON’s course. In Mr Udo Bauer, we have gained a seasoned manager with international experience for the position of CEO, and I am happy that he will continue on this road to success with the ENERCON team.’

On 1 January, Heiko Juritz will succeed Udo Bauer and take over the role of COO. Heiko Juritz previously headed up ENERCON’s Global Procurement and Supply Line Management divisions, providing him with experience that is highly applicable to his new role. This move ensures a seamless transition at all positions in Corporate Management.