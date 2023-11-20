DNV to provide renewables inspection services for the major East Anglia Three offshore wind power project

ScottishPower Renewables has awarded DNV a three-year contract to provide integrated inspection services on the East Anglia Three wind farm.

The agreement will see DNV conduct a wide range of services, including site inspection, vendor inspection and quality management services across project and vendor locations globally until 2026.

“East Anglia THREE is set to be the world’s second largest windfarm when it comes into operation in 2026, and will play a key role in enhancing the UK’s energy security and providing the clean renewable energy that will help us reach net zero,” said Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ Managing Director for the East Anglia Hub. “As our biggest ever offshore windfarm, it will generate enough green electricity to power the equivalent of more than one million homes and support more than 2,300 jobs during construction, which is just incredible. We look forward to drawing on DNV’s deep sector expertise and global footprint to assure the safety and sustainability of our project sites and supply chain as we continue at pace to bring this exciting project to life.”

“We are proud to contribute with our expertise to the transformative project that is East Anglia Three and to further strengthen our partnership with ScottishPower Renewables,” said Mohamed Houari, Managing Director of Inspection, DNV.

“DNV started its journey into offshore wind inspection services in the UK, already one of the world’s largest offshore wind markets. We continue to grow to service the inspection needs of this rapidly scaling sector.”

The UK has around 14GW of offshore wind capacity today. DNV forecasts this will increase rapidly to around 30GW in 2030 and to 100 GW in 2050. By mid-century, around half of the UK’s electricity generation will come from offshore wind, according to DNV’s UK Energy Transition Outlook – a forecast of the country’s energy system to 2050.

“I’m delighted that ScottishPower Renewables has shown its confidence in DNV and that we have this opportunity to deliver our extensive inspection expertise to the renewable energy field. I look forward to building further partnerships in this important and growing sector,” said Lamia Ziam, Segment Director for Renewables Inspection, DNV.

The East Anglia Three offshore wind project, situated off the coast of Suffolk, England, is a significant development in the renewable energy sector. With an anticipated capacity to power over one million homes when it’s expected to commence power generation in 2026, it stands as a testament to the region’s commitment to clean energy generation and reducing carbon emissions.

DNV currently delivers inspection services for projects in over 80 countries, establishing market leading positions in key energy markets. Capitalizing on five decades of delivering inspection services to the energy industry the business is on a journey to grow its presence in the renewables market segment and the offshore wind segment in particular.

DNV

DNV?is an independent assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries, with the purpose of safeguarding life, property, and the environment. Whether assessing a new ship design, qualifying technology for a floating wind farm, analysing sensor data from a gas pipeline or certifying a food company’s supply chain, DNV?enables its customers and their stakeholders to manage technological and regulatory complexity with confidence.? As a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful organizations, we use our broad experience and deep expertise to advance safety and sustainable performance, set industry standards, and inspire and invent solutions.

ScottishPower Renewables and East Anglia Three Project

ScottishPower Renewables is part of the ScottishPower group of companies in the UK under the Iberdrola Group, a world leader in clean energy with an installed capacity of over 29,500MW, and the leading wind energy producer worldwide.

East Anglia Three Offshore Wind Farm, off the Norfolk coast, will be the world’s second-largest wind farm. With the 95 flagship 14.7MW turbines will have a combined capacity of 1,400MW, generating enough green energy to meet the annual demand of 1.3 million UK homes.