Capital Energy receives the Siemens Gamesa wind turbines for the La Herrada wind farm, in Albacete

The 10 wind turbines of this Capital Energy renewable facility, model SG 5.0 – 145 with 5.2 MW of unit power, will be capable of supplying clean energy to almost 51,000 homes and will avoid the emission of around 50,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. year

The construction of La Herrada, which the Albacete company Gestacur has been largely responsible for since last May and which will involve an investment of around 52 million euros, is leading to the creation of around 160 direct jobs during the tip of the works

La Herrada will have a contribution to the GDP throughout its useful life equivalent to almost 1.4 million euros per year and an annual fiscal contribution to local coffers close to 200,000 euros.

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born two decades ago and which has become one of the largest renewable energy platforms on the Iberian Peninsula, continues to take steps to strengthen the development of its industrial project linked to the ecological transition in Castilla-La Mancha, with the arrival of Siemens Gamesa wind turbines at the La Herrada wind farm.

The 10 wind turbines that will equip this renewable installation being carried out by Capital Energy in the Albacete town of Montealegre del Castillo, of the SG 5.0 – 145 model with 5.2 megawatts (MW) of unit capacity, have a diameter of 145 meters and a hub height of 91 meters.

This wind infrastructure, whose construction will involve an investment of around 52 million euros, has an installed power of 52 MW and will be capable of annually supplying more than 132,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of clean energy to almost 51,000 homes, as well as as well as avoiding the emission of some 50,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

The development of this renewable facility by Capital Energy is leading to the creation of around 160 direct jobs during the peak periods of the works. In the operation and maintenance phase, it is expected to provide stable and quality employment to seven professionals in the area and will also contribute to generating six indirect jobs.

Since last May, the execution of both the wind farm and the substation has largely been carried out by the Albacete-based infrastructure company Gestacur, which was awarded the engineering, supply, construction, commissioning and restoration work associated with its civil and electrical works.

It should be noted that, although the works continue, this company is already immersed in the reconditioning of the land, a task that is not usually carried out before they are completed. Thus, work has already begun to restore slopes and areas affected by construction to promote their landscape integration, by sowing the vegetation layer before the first winter rains arrive.

On the other hand, La Herrada will have a contribution to the GDP throughout its useful life equivalent to almost 1.4 million euros per year and an annual fiscal contribution to local coffers close to 200,000 euros. To this recurring amount we must add the payment of the ICIO and other public fees, the amount already paid exceeding one and a half million euros.

Positive impact on the territory

La Herrada will entail benefits associated with Capital Energy’s Territories Project, an initiative that combines its contribution to the decarbonization of the economy with its desire to promote the growth of the different territories, relying on local talent and enhancing the social and industrial fabric. and business in each area.

And the company has signed with the Montealegre del Castillo City Council the first collaboration agreement of this type in Castilla-La Mancha, by virtue of which it undertakes to promote different actions agreed upon between the parties and that will adjust to the needs of the aforementioned Albacete town.

About Capital Energy

Capital Energy, a Spanish company with more than two decades of experience and which has become one of the largest renewable energy platforms on the Iberian Peninsula, with a portfolio that totals around 25 GW of capacity, is promoting an industrial project whose purpose The last thing is to achieve an ecological and fair transition. Taking advantage of the strengths of a 100% sustainable and digital model, it is entering other future sectors, such as green hydrogen or data centers, in which electricity from renewable sources will be key to guaranteeing the sustainability of the projects. The company has 16 offices in Spain and Portugal where around 360 employees work.