GE Vernova produces first onshore wind turbine at New York facility

Wind Turbine is largest onshore wind turbine manufactured in the US. New wind power facility supported by $50 million investment announced earlier this year. Facility to employ 200 workers, including skilled union operators.

GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business announced today that it has completed the first onshore wind turbine produced on its new wind manufacturing assembly line in Schenectady, NY. The facility manufactures and assembles GE Vernova’s 6.1-158 onshore wind turbine. With tip heights reaching almost 200 meters the unit is the largest onshore turbine ever to be manufactured in the US.

The expansion of the GE facility, which was first announced in May 2023, was enabled by the increase in market demand for renewable energy created by the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA also provides tax credits for manufacturers who produce nacelle components in the US and to projects that meet domestic content requirements, provisions that will support the $50 million investment GE made in the new facility. New York State has also agreed to provide up to $2.5 million though Empire State Development’s Excelsior Jobs Program.

Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova, said, “The production of the first onshore wind turbine components ever manufactured and assembled in Schenectady marks an exciting milestone in our history books. At GE Vernova, we’re leveraging more than 130 years of GE’s history to lead a new era of energy, and we will continue to work closely with our customers to bring more renewable energy online and help accelerate the energy transition.”

As the facility completes its ramp up, 200 skilled employees will manufacture and assemble components for over 100 units of GE Vernova’s workhorse 6MW onshore turbine next year alone. The new manufacturing assembly line is in the same building where GE Vernova continues to manufacture steam turbines and generators for its gas business, leveraging skillsets and learnings across businesses. The company assembles wind turbine components for its other workhorse onshore wind turbine, the 3MW platform, at a facility in Pensacola, Florida.

Vic Abate, CEO of GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind, said, “This marks the next chapter of GE’s long and storied history in Schenectady of helping to meet some of the most pressing power generation needs facing the world. Our teams can take pride in developing workhorse turbines that will help our customers bring online the clean, renewable onshore wind power needed to help decarbonize and electrify the US and the world.”

GE has a 130+ year legacy in Schenectady, which is home to GE Vernova’s Gas Power, Onshore Wind, and Global Research businesses.

GE Vernova has received nearly 10 GW of orders and amassed more than 4 million operating hours globally for this turbine platform. Powerful, efficient and reliable, the 6.1 MW turbine has over 1,200 units in operation, making it the most-deployed 5 MW+ onshore wind turbine across all OEMs with > 5 MW nameplates. The Onshore Wind business has been the number one provider of onshore wind turbines in the United States for the last five years according to the American Clean Power Association, and currently has a fleet of more than 57,000 wind turbines installed around the world.

GE Vernova is a planned, purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services, and Financial Services. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with more than 80,000 employees across 140+ countries around the world. GE Vernova's Onshore Wind business is a world leader in onshore wind technology. With an installed base of approximately 57,000 turbines around the world, it offers a high-tech product portfolio of turbines for a broad range of site conditions.

