Indonesia and Powerchina partner to tap 155 GW wind energy potential

Indonesia’s state electricity company PT PLN has announced a strategic partnership with Powerchina International Group Limited to develop the country’s vast wind energy resources, estimated at 155 gigawatts (GW). This collaboration, unveiled Today, aims to propel Indonesia towards its ambitious net zero emissions target by 2060.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last week between PLN Nusantara Power (NP) and Powerchina focuses on harnessing wind power across the Indonesian archipelago, including the establishment of offshore wind farms in the Indian and Pacific Oceans. The initiative also covers exploring other renewable energy sources such as hydro, biomass, solar, and wave power.

PLN President Darmawan Prasodjo emphasized the transformative potential of this venture for the global energy landscape. He noted that the collaboration aligns with President Joko Widodo’s recent inauguration of Southeast Asia’s largest Solar Power Plant (PLTS), reinforcing Indonesia’s commitment to a sustainable energy transition.

Ruly Firmansyah, President Director of PLN Nusantara Power, highlighted that a comprehensive feasibility study will be conducted to assess the economic and technical viability of these renewable energy projects. Firmansyah underlined the importance of this project in achieving Indonesia’s long-term climate goals.

Despite acknowledging the geographical challenges inherent in such a vast project, Zhou Jiayi, Vice President Director of Powerchina, expressed optimism about overcoming these hurdles through strong commitment and advanced technology. The partnership signals both companies’ dedication to investing in sustainable energy infrastructure and contributing to a greener future.

