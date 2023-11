Portugal sets new record for solar and wind energy and exceeds electricity needs for six consecutive days

Portugal has achieved a notable milestone in renewable energy production, exceeding its electricity needs for a record six consecutive days. From October 31 to November 6, the country generated 1,102 GWh of electricity, exceeding the 840 GWh consumed during the same period. This surplus production of 262 GWh demonstrates Portugal’s commitment to sustainable energy sources.

The previous record, set in 2019, saw renewable energy supply exceed demand for 131 hours. However, the recent achievement surpassed this milestone with an impressive 149 hours of continuous surplus energy production. In particular, Portugal’s success in renewable energy was not limited to domestic needs. During the period between November 1 and 5, there were 95 consecutive hours in which renewable production exceeded consumption, allowing Portugal to export excess electricity to Spain.

These records mark significant progress in Portugal’s goal of transitioning to a more sustainable energy landscape. The country aims to generate 85 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. Additionally, Portugal plans to decommission all natural gas-fired power plants by 2040 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2045, five years earlier than originally committed. .

Renewable energy sources played a vital role in Portugal’s energy production in October, accounting for 67 percent of the country’s energy needs. Wind and hydropower were particularly favorable last month, with wind power seeing an all-time high in daily production. Wind energy made up 24 percent of the renewable energy mix, followed by hydropower at 18 percent, solar energy at 8 percent and biomass at 6 percent.

While renewables contributed to 56 percent of Portugal’s energy needs so far this year, fossil fuel-based natural gas still produced 21 percent and the remaining 23 percent was imported from other countries. However, Portugal’s admirable progress in renewable energy generation demonstrates its commitment to a more sustainable and green future.

