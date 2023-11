Vestas wins 42 MW of wind power in Germany: order intake exceeds 10 GW by 2023

Vestas has received a firm order from Strom 2020 GmbH & Co. KG for the Bosau wind farm in Germany.

The order consists of seven V150-6.0 MW wind turbines and includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of the wind turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimized performance of the assets.

“We are delighted to be working together for the first time with Strom 2020 and would like to express our gratitude to Strom 2020 for their trust in us,” says Jens Kück, Senior Vice President of Onshore Sales for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas. “The V150-6.0 MW is the ideal choice for a site with stronger wind speeds and can therefore make an important contribution to the energy transition in Schleswig-Holstein.”

“After many years of planning and some ups and downs along the way, we are happy to have secured Vestas as a contractual partner for our wind farm in the municipality of Bosau. We are excited about the coming years, the construction and operation of the wind turbines, we are optimistic about the future and look forward to a good cooperation,” says Malte Carstens, CEO of Strom 2020.

With the order, Vestas’ announced order intake for 2023 exceeds 10 GW. This is the eighth consecutive year that Vestas has surpassed the 10 GW mark since pioneering the global wind industry more than 40 years ago.

The project site is located in Schleswig-Holstein, between Lübeck and Kiel. Delivery of the turbine is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025 and commissioning is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.