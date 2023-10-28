Suzlon secures 50.4 MW wind order for its 3 MW wind turbines from Juniper Green Energy Private

To supply 16 wind turbines with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each. Wind farm to be completed in 2025 at Dwarka district in Gujarat. Part of bid awarded to Juniper Green Energy Private Limited by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL). A project of this size can provide electricity to ~38 thousand households and curb ~1.51 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced the order of the 3 MW product series for the development of a 50.4 MW wind power project for Juniper Green Energy Private Limited. Suzlon will install 16 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower of their new product with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each. The project is located at Dwarka district in Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2025.

This is the repeat order for the company’s largest turbine rated 3.15 MW, S144-140m from the 3 MW series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including, erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “We are delighted to announce our second order with Juniper Green Energy Private Limited in a short period of time for our 3 MW series. Juniper Green Energy is a committed renewable energy independent power producer (IPP) player in India with a comprehensive wind, solar and hybrid power projects. We are honored that they have partnered with us again for their wind energy project. The electricity from this project will serve the people of Gujarat, helping us deepen our contribution to the state. Suzlon is committed to serve our customers and the nation with our proven technology, extensive experience, and service excellence in India. We look forward to a continued partnership with Juniper Green Energy in their journey towards a greener India.”

Naresh Mansukhani, Chief Executive Officer, Juniper Green Energy Private Limited said: “At Juniper, we are committed to contribute significantly to India’s renewable energy journey. We are delighted to partner with the country’s leading renewable energy solutions provider, Suzlon for our wind energy project. Suzlon is closely aligned to the ideology of Juniper Green Energy Private Limited of building a sustainable India through cost-effective, Made in India, renewable energy solutions. With significant experience in conceptualizing, building, and developing renewable energy assets, we embark on our wind energy journey and look forward to creating many more landmark projects in the future.”

The Suzlon 3 MW Series

The largest renewable energy solutions provider in India, The Suzlon Group is proud to announce its 3 MW series of wind turbines. With the primary objective of increasing generation, reducing the cost of energy, and contributing to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, this series marks a significant milestone for the company and the country’s wind energy sector.

Suzlon’s 3 MW turbines feature a 144-meter rotor diameter and are designed to unlock low wind sites and deliver improved energy yield suitable for all Indian wind regimes. With local content of up to 85-90% by its serial launch, this series proves Suzlon’s commitment to innovation and self-reliance.

The S144 wind turbine generator is one of the largest in India, extendable up to 3.15 MW, depending on site wind conditions, available at a hub height of 140 meters going up to 160 meters by its serial launch. At 160 meters hub height the S144 will also be India’s tallest wind turbine. Suzlon’s S144 fleet will deliver a remarkable 40-43% higher generation over Suzlon’s current model, the S120 – 2.1 MW wind turbine, showcasing its ability to optimize wind resources at higher altitudes and make low-wind sites viable.

Furthermore, the 3 MW turbine generators feature the time-tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology and the SB 70.5 carbon fiber blade engineered and developed by Suzlon. This world-class technology provides the capability to utilize thinner aerodynamic profiles, resulting in excellent performance in low-wind sites, and a significant increase in generation yield per unit of land.

As a leader in the renewable energy sector, Suzlon’s 3 MW series of wind turbines is a testament to the company’s dedication to delivering sustainable and cost-effective renewable energy solutions for the future. We are confident that the 3 MW – S144 technology will contribute significantly to the country’s renewable energy and net-zero targets.

Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer and operator of solar, wind and hybrid power projects with significant experience in conceptualizing, building, and developing renewable energy assets. Based out of Delhi NCR, the company commenced operations in October 2018.