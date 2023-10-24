Ingeteam consolidates its position as world’s top independent supplier in the wind energy sector

With over 78 GW of installed wind energy capacity worldwide, Ingeteam is the world’s number one independent wind energy supplier.

To date, the company has supplied more than 32,000 converters and 34,000 generators using Ingeteam technology for the wind energy sector.

It currently has 5 production plants to ensure the supply of products and services to its customers.

The global wind industry has passed the landmark figure of one terawatt (TW) of global installed capacity. It has taken more than 40 years to reach this milestone, but data from the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) indicate that with the wind industry continually gaining momentum, the next TW will take less than 7 years to install. In the meantime, Ingeteam continues to consolidate its position as a key player in the wind energy industry, covering the design and manufacture of converters and generators.

With 5 state-of-the-art manufacturing locations in Europe, Asia, North America and South America, Ingeteam offers its capacity to OEMs, utilities and asset owners in the wind energy sector, covering both local and global markets and providing efficient and reliable products and services. The company stands out for its flexibility in designs and R&D solutions, different business models and additional value-added services.

In the wind energy converter market, Ingeteam is the world’s number one independent supplier of conversion equipment. The company has designed, manufactured and supplied equipment with a cumulative total power rating of 58 GW from its plants in Spain, India and Brazil.

Ingeteam has also installed generators for a total of 78 GW installed power capacity, manufactured and supplied directly or via third parties. This is equivalent to approximately 8% of the world’s installed wind energy capacity, making Ingeteam one of the top three Western independent wind energy generator manufacturers. Ingeteam generators are built at the company’s plants in Beasain (Gipuzkoa, Spain) and Milwaukee, WI (USA), recently visited by President Joe Biden.

Xabier Irure, Global Commercial Director of Ingeteam Wind Energy, states that “our products and solutions are tailored to the requirements of our customers, and our global presence enables us to offer them the flexibility of sourcing components and building products locally, or rapidly shifting production to other locations as demand or regulations change. We are a complete solutions provider, adding value at every stage and we can help manage the full product life cycle. With our fleet-oriented products and services, we also help to improve the performance of existing wind turbines, reduce operations and maintenance costs and extend the useful lifetime of equipment”.

Technological innovation is a key factor in Ingeteam’s operations, enabling the company to compete in the international arena as a company that is always available to its customers, anytime, anywhere. It allocates approximately 5% of its annual turnover to R&D&I and carries out collaborations with technology centres and universities in R&D programmes and projects covered by different official national and international programmes.

Over the years, Ingeteam’s strategy of positioning itself as a supplier of all-round solutions for wind energy equipment manufacturers has proved highly successful. The company offers a wide range of converters and generators for different topologies; electrical control cabinets; SCADA systems; overhaul projects; spare parts, repairs and technical support for Ingeteam products and multibrand repair and refurbishment services.

It also prioritises continuous improvement and regulatory compliance. The company uses top-notch, advanced tools and manufacturing processes following APQP4Wind methodology. This approach enhances quality, efficiency, flexibility and time-to-market.