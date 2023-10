Iberdrola installs first turbine of Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm

In total, the farm, which will be the country’s first commercial-scale wind farm, will have 62 wind turbines that will supply more than 400,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts.

Iberdrola has completed installation of the first turbine at the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm. Each turbine will provide power to more than 6,000 homes and businesses. Comprising a tower, three blades and a nacelle, it has a rated capacity of 13 megawatts, making it the largest turbine in the world. In addition, the transition parts of the turbines have been manufactured in Avilés by the Asturian company Windar Renovables.

“This is a monumental achievement and a proud day for offshore wind in the United States, demonstrating that this industry is real and Iberdrola’s strong commitment to helping the Northeast region meet its climate and clean energy goals,” said Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra.

He added that the installation of the first turbine is a milestone for this pioneering project in the nation and for the industry, but that the company remains focused “on the important work ahead to continue the successful campaign to install these massive turbines and deliver the first power to Massachusetts homes and businesses later this year”.

Once the project, located 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and 34 miles south of the Cape Cod peninsula, completes construction and comes online, it will have an output of 800 MW, producing enough clean energy to meet the power needs of more than 400,000 homes and businesses across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The project will also prevent the emission of more than 1.6 million tonnes of CO 2 per year, the equivalent of removing 325,000 vehicles from the road.

The Vineyard Wind I project, which began construction in 2021 and is expected to come online in 2024, will involve an investment of $3 billion, secured through contracts with the state’s three major electric utilities.