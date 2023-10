Haizea Bilbao seeks to hire 295 workers for its future new wind power plant

Haizea Wind Group needs to recruit 295 professionals for its Haizea Bilbao plant, located in the Port, specialized in areas such as boilermaking, painting and surface treatment or engineering, among others. The incorporations will take place between October and December 2023.

The company, which is committed to stable and quality work, offers all new workers stable employment in a project that is in full expansion. It will provide continuous training opportunities to its workers, offering the possibility of developing in the reference factory in Europe. New hires will also have other incentives. In addition, they will also be able to benefit from a training plan adjusted to the professional profile, as well as language training.

Haizea Wind Group, a world-leading company in the manufacturing of wind towers, is immersed in the construction of new facilities in Haizea Bilbao, located in the Port, which will involve an investment of more than 150 million euros. To the three current ships, Haizea Bilbao will add another three, and a new additional storage area to accommodate the monopiles before they are delivered to the transport vessels.

People interested in these job offers can find more information at https://haizeabilbao.com/rrhh/.

Reference manufacturer in Europe

Monopiles are large steel structures, which serve to fix wind turbines to the seabed, and are the most competitive type of foundation, being present in approximately 80% of offshore wind farms in operation.

Currently, for 10-12MW offshore wind turbines, monopiles have a diameter of 8-9 meters, a length of 80-90 meters and a weight of about 1500 tons. Haizea Bilbao is one of the few European manufacturers capable of manufacturing parts with these dimensions. In the future, with wind turbines of up to 20MW, it is estimated that monopiles will be up to 14-15 meters in diameter, up to 130 meters long and weigh up to 3,500 tons. With the planned investments, the new Bilbao plant will be sized to manufacture parts of this size in serial production, and will become the reference factory in Europe.

Haizea Wind Group is a Group that was formed in 2017, relying on two existing companies (Grupo WEC and Tecnoaranda). In 2018 Haizea launched Haizea Sica, its wind tower factory in Santa Fe (Argentina). Also in 2018, production was launched at the offshore tower factory in the Port of Bilbao, Haizea Bilbao, led by a group of professionals with extensive experience and with the aim of being the benchmark for offshore wind manufacturing in the European market. More recently, in 2022, Haizea Wind Group inaugurated the Haizea Breizh plant in France, also dedicated to offshore wind towers.

Currently Haizea Wind Group has three business units: wind towers, offshore foundations and large wind castings.

The Group currently employs around 1,200 people and turnover in 2022 exceeded 250 million euros.