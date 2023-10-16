AEE, EOI and Navantia Seanergies join forces to promote training in the offshore wind energy sector in Spain

The Wind Energy Association (AEE), the School of Industrial Organization (EOI) and Navantia Seanergies will join forces to develop the first training program taught by a business school in our country specialized in Offshore Wind Energy. The three organizations have signed an agreement with the intention of taking a step forward in the strengthening and expansion of offshore wind energy in Spain.

This agreement aims to address the growing demand for highly trained professionals in the offshore wind industry, providing comprehensive training that will cover all phases of the life cycle of an offshore wind energy project. This strategic collaboration will allow students to access the experience of experts from some of the leading companies in the sector.

The EOI will assume executive leadership of the program, leveraging its experience in high-quality training and its commitment to developing talent in the energy sector.

For its part, AEE will be in charge of academic direction, ensuring that the program is in tune with the current needs and challenges of the industry.

The public company Navantia, and specifically its green energy division Navantia Seanergies, an industrial leader in the offshore wind energy sector with a portfolio of 20 international projects, will play a fundamental role in hosting the Practical Experiences Day. This final activity of the Executive Offshore Wind Energy Program will provide students with the opportunity to learn up close about Navantia’s technology and facilities, including a guided tour of its facilities in Fene and/or Puerto Real.

For Juan Ignacio Díaz Bidart, general director of EOI, this opportunity means for EOI to contribute “our experience in education and training, something that will provide significant value to future offshore wind energy professionals in Spain.”

For his part, Javier Herrador, director of Navantia Seanergies, has expressed his satisfaction with being able to contribute to the development of Offshore Wind by helping to overcome one of the biggest barriers that we currently encounter in its deployment, the availability of qualified professionals in the market: “The Spanish industry has a great opportunity for development in the offshore wind market internationally, a sector that will grow above 15% annually in a sustained manner in the coming years. In order to make this challenge a reality, we must promote the training of professionals, a commitment that Navantia Seanergies has acquired with an ambitious plan of incorporations and internal training, and collaborating at both an industrial and technological level with the collaborating industry to promote the incorporation of talent in these companies. . and innovation agents.

Finally, Juan Virgilio Márquez, general director of AEE, highlighted that Spain faces a unique opportunity as a country to be a world leader in the development of the floating offshore wind sector, becoming an industrial and technological development hub. For the general director of AEE, “our country has an industrial fabric and logistical infrastructure capable of absorbing practically the entire value chain of the offshore wind industry. This will contribute to achieving the energy and climate objectives established by the country, in addition to positively favoring the industrial development and the Spanish economy thanks to the creation of qualified employment, the increase in exports and the growth of the national GDP. The National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) identifies the installation of at least 3 GW of offshore wind as specific challenges. To achieve this goal, current wind employment will double and exceed 60,000 jobs by the end of this decade. The sector needs qualified professionals to develop the activity linked to the offshore wind value chain in our country.”

offshore wind energy

Offshore wind energy has emerged as a source of renewable energy with great potential that will play a fundamental role in the sustainable energy future of our country, as indicated by the current PNIEC and its review, as well as the Roadmap for the development of Offshore Wind and Sea Energy in Spain. Due to the characteristics of our coastline, we have very favorable conditions for the installation of floating wind power, as well as a very significant industrial and innovation capacity, which positions Spain as one of the leading countries in manufacturing, export and technological development. All of this is generating a great demand for professionals, who require specific training on this technology.