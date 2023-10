Statkraft aims for co-existence between reindeer husbandry and wind power

In the Fosen case, Statkraft’s goal is to find a solution that combines the affected reindeer herders’ right to practice their culture in co-existence with the Fosen Wind Farm.

Statkraft regrets the burden the Fosen case has caused for the affected Sámi reindeer herders at Sør-Fosen, Norway. We are doing all we can to help resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

The world needs more renewable energy if we are to solve the climate crisis. This creates dilemmas, but it cannot be at the expense of indigenous rights or other human rights.

We are actively participating in the ongoing mediation process together with the affected Sámi reindeer herders and the Norwegian state. We experience the dialogue in the mediation as constructive and solution-oriented and hope that it will be possible to come to a solution in a short time.

Caption: Today, Statkraft CEO Christian Rynning-Tønnesen met with activists demonstrating outside Statkraft’s headquarter.

The Fosen ruling in the Norwegian Supreme Court needs to be followed up through a new decision with sufficient mitigating measures that safeguard the rights and cultural practices of the affected Sami reindeer herders. The responsibility for this lies with the government as the licensing authority.

The affected reindeer herders have a standing offer of financial compensation and other short-term measures to remedy the situation until a new decision is made that secures their rights in the longer term.