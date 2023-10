Jumbo Offshore to transport & install TPs for Van Oord (Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm)

Under the contract, Jumbo Offshore will be responsible for transportation and installation (T&I) of transition pieces from the marshalling yard to the offshore wind farm site. “To date, Jumbo Offshore has transported and installed over 400 transition pieces with our DP2 heavy lift vessels,” says Brian Boutkan, Manager Commerce at Jumbo Offshore. “After working together on the Arkona offshore wind farm, we are looking forward to working for Van Oord again. This project award shows the continuation of our focus in the offshore wind industry with our efficient T&I solutions as well as the trust of our clients on our capabilities and equipment.”

Jumbo Offshore is a privately owned company, part of the Jumbo Group, with a state-of-the-art and versatile fleet of specialised offshore installation and transportation crane vessels operated worldwide in both the Renewables and Subsea & Offshore industries. Jumbo Offshore is a flexible and client focused installation contractor, providing clients with robust, efficient and thoroughly engineered transport and installation solutions.

From quayside to seabed

With a track record and technical expertise Jumbo Offshore has built a solid reputation as a reliable contractor with cost-effective ’from-quayside-to-seabed’ solutions. In addition, Jumbo offers flawless and unequalled engineered logistic installation support through its transport division. Their unique methods reduce project risk, save costs and enable our clients to build scale for their offshore energy developments.

Subsea & Offshore: Heavy Lift and Subsea Lifting Operations

In relative shallow water environments, Jumbo are experts in the installation of fixed facilities, such as piled foundations, templates, conductors, jackets and topsides. In more challenging deep water and ultra-deep water, Jumbo excels in subsea lifting of large and complex structures and foundations. This also includes the provision of complete FPSO mooring system installations.

Renewables: WTG Foundation Installations

Their current track record includes hundreds of WTG foundation installations; In relative shallow waters, they are experts in the foundation installation of transition pieces onto monopiles and/or pre-installation of pin-piles for jackets. As offshore wind further develops into deeper water, Jumbo draws on its extensive subsea and mooring installation experience, to create unique T&I mooring and hook-up solutions for floating wind farm structures anchored to the seabed.