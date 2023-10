Vestas wins 139 MW wind power order in Poland

Vestas has received a firm order from Eviva Drze?ewo Sp. z o.o. z o.o., part of PAK-POLSKA CZYSTA ENERGIA Sp. z o.o. zoo. and ZE PAK S. A., for the Drze?ewo I-IV wind farm in Poland.

The order consists of 23 V110-2.0 MW wind turbines and 40 V100-2.0 MW wind turbines, all in 2.2 MW operating mode. The order includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of the turbines and, upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure a Optimized asset performance.

“Drze?ewo I-IV will be one of the largest onshore projects in Poland and we are delighted to be a key part of it,” says Micha? Laskowski, Senior Sales Director for Poland and the Baltics at Vestas. “We are happy to once again work with PAK-POLSKA CZYSTA ENERGIA and thank our customers for their continued trust in us.”

“We are delighted to announce another partnership with Vestas, a pioneering force in the industry. This collaboration marks an important milestone in our journey towards sustainable energy solutions, reaffirming our commitment to a greener future,” said Andrzej Janiszowski, Chief Strategy Officer at ZE PAK S.A.

The project is located in the province of Pomerania, about 30 kilometers from S?upsk. Delivery of the turbine is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024 and commissioning is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.