ACP Names Atlantic City As Host of Offshore WINDPOWER Conference in 2024

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) announced today that its Offshore WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition 2024 will be held October 28-30, 2024 in Atlantic City, N.J. at the convention center.

This high-profile conference will bring thousands of attendees to New Jersey for in-depth discussions and strategic collaboration to accelerate the development of offshore wind energy projects in the United States. New Jersey’s current offshore wind projects are estimated to inject $4.7 billion into the state’s economy, strengthening coastal communities and creating over 10,000 good paying jobs.

“Under Governor Murphy’s leadership, New Jersey is leading the charge to make offshore wind a reality in the United States,” said ACP CEO Jason Grumet. “ACP is thrilled to announce Atlantic City as home to our WINDPOWER 2024 conference. This is a city and state that knows how to go big and get things done. We look forward to working with Atlantic City to highlight the immense economic, health, and environmental benefits of offshore wind for millions of Americans.”

“New Jersey is thrilled to host the nation’s preeminent convening of offshore wind professionals at a pivotal juncture for this expanding industry,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “Welcoming the WINDPOWER 2024 conference to one of our state’s most iconic cities will once again demonstrate New Jersey’s standing as one of the most crucial offshore wind development hubs not just in the region, but across the country. We eagerly await the future-oriented discussions and sharing of cutting-edge information that will continue to pave the way toward thousands of family-sustaining jobs and a more sustainable Garden State.”

The Offshore WINDPOWER Conference—the longest-running gathering of offshore wind energy professionals in the U.S.—has cultivated a dedicated and thriving community of top developers, manufacturers, advocates, regulators, and other key stakeholders.