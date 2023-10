Vestas wins order for 25 MW EnVentus wind turbines in Türkiye. Sanko Holding has placed an order for 25 MW for the Akyel wind farm, which will be located in the Karaman region of Türkiye. The contract includes the supply and installation of four V162-6.2 MW wind turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service contract.

“I would like to thank Sanko Holding for their trust in Vestas’ EnVentus platform. So far, we have signed more than 150 MW of EnVentus orders in Türkiye, demonstrating the suitability of Vestas modular technology for the Turkish market,” says Vestas Türkiye CEO Levent Ishak.

Hakan Y?ld?r?m, CEO of Sanko Energy, says: “Vestas has been an invaluable partner in our pursuit of sustainable energy growth. Today we celebrate the signing of a capacity expansion agreement for a 25 MW wind farm, adding to our existing 50 MW wind farm. This month, we proudly integrated a 50 MW solar plant as a hybrid system at our Akyel wind farm, increasing our total capacity to 100 MW. With this latest expansion of wind capacity, our Akyel facility alone will reach 125 MW. Looking ahead, Sanko Energy is committed to a bold vision: to double our current installed capacity of 1,000 MW in the next decade. Our main objective will continue to be to harness wind and solar energy. “We firmly believe that Vestas will continue to play a critical role in our growth path, today and in the future.”

Delivery of the turbine is scheduled for the first half of 2024, while its commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Vestas installed Türkiye’s first wind turbine in 1984 and has since delivered more than 2 GW of wind capacity to the country.

Vestas is the wind energy industry’s global partner in sustainable energy solutions. Vestas manufactures, installs and services onshore and offshore wind turbines.