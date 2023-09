Vestas wins 1,140 MW offshore wind order for V236-15.0 MW wind turbines in Poland

Vestas has secured a firm order for 1,140 MW from Baltic Power Sp. z o.o. z o.o, a joint venture between ORLEN S.A. and Northland Power Inc, for the Baltic Power offshore wind farm in Poland.

Vestas will supply, install and commission 76 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines for the Baltic Power project. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimized performance of the assets.

“Vestas, ORLEN and Northland Power share a common vision for the energy transition in Poland and we are very pleased to offer our wind turbines and know-how for this historic project in the Baltic Sea,” says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern. & Central Europe. “The V236-15.0 MW is built with world-class technology and we are proud that this turbine has been chosen to power the largest wind project in Poland to date. Our thanks to the Baltic Power team for their excellent collaboration and professionalism.”

The project site is located 23 kilometers from the Polish coast of the Baltic Sea, near ?eba. Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025 and commissioning is expected in 2026.

