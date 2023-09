Nordex receives an order from Romania for 30 MW of wind power

Nordex has received an order from Romania for the supply and installation of five N149/5.X wind turbines. The contract also includes a premium service contract for the maintenance of the wind turbines for 20 years.

The client name and project name have been withheld at the client’s request.

The wind farm is being built in the southeast of the country. In 2024, the Nordex Group will install the wind turbines, each with a nominal power of 5.9 MW, on steel tube towers with a hub height of 125 meters.

Patxi Landa, CSO of Nordex Group, says: “It is fantastic to see that after years of constant installed capacity, we can now implement a new project in Romania. Romania has the largest wind potential in Southeast Europe. With three wind farms totaling 100 MW, we have been present in the country for years and we also maintain two service points. This local know-how is another advantage for the new project, with a long-term service contract, to optimize the energy generation of the wind farm.”

The Group has installed more than 44 GW of wind energy capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of €5.7 billion. The company currently has a staff of approx. 9,000. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines from class 4 to 6.X MW, which are tailored to the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.