Suzlon wins 29.4 MW wind order from BrightNight

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced the award of a new order for the development of 29.4 MW of installed wind capacity for a 100 MW wind-solar hybrid project from BrightNight, a producer renewable energy world. . Suzlon will install 14 units of its S120 Wind Turbines (WTG) – 140m with Hybrid Lattice Tubular Tower (HLT) and rated capacity of 2.1 MW each in Osmanabad, Maharashtra. The project is expected to come online in phases, starting in April 2024.

Suzlon will execute the project with scope of supply, installation and commissioning. In addition, Suzlon will also offer post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

JP Chalasani, CEO of Suzlon Group, said: “We are happy to announce our first order with ‘BrightNight’, a global renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP) with a rapidly growing presence in India. We are proud of our Dear customers who have demonstrated their faith in our leading technology and comprehensive capabilities across the entire wind energy value chain. This order is a testament to the quality and reliability of our technology and service solutions. The energy generated from this project will target the C&I customer segment, creating “Deeper Penetration of Renewable Energy in India. “Suzlon is committed to partnering with an increasing number of Indian industries, driving them towards their net zero emissions goals while powering the nation with sustainable energy.”

Each Suzlon turbine has 80-90% local content and is manufactured domestically through a thriving domestic value chain, a testament to our contribution to the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. Suzlon turbines feature the proven double-fed induction system. Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility grid to meet grid requirements.

Sajay K V, CEO, BrightNight – India, said, “At BrightNight, we share the common purpose of shaping a more sustainable future by generating clean energy for our customers to help them achieve their clean energy goals. Our hybrid wind and solar solutions and RTC Here’s how we deliver on that commitment. We are delighted to partner with Suzlon, a leading renewable energy solutions provider with reliable technology and an excellent track record in India. Suzlon’s commitment to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is reflected in its product’ Made in India’. ‘products that support our projects.’

BrightNight CEO Martin Hermann said on the occasion: “We are building our global portfolio and India presents an exciting market opportunity for us to deliver our differentiated renewable offering, providing capacity and reliability through hybrid solutions. Suzlon will be a valued partner in helping us build this best-in-class project for our C&I clients in India.”

BrightNight is a global independent energy producer with a portfolio of 38 GW. Its India operations are led by Sajay K V, CEO, and Naveen Khandelwal, COO and CFO, where it is developing a large portfolio of manageable renewable, hybrid and multi-technology projects across the country. It recently announced a $250 million partnership with ACEN, an Ayala group company, to accelerate and expand its pipeline of projects in India. This 100 MW wind-solar hybrid plant is co-located and is specially designed to meet the green and energy saving requirements of C&I customers in Maharashtra. The wind-solar configuration is optimized for each client, allowing them to achieve up to 80% greening of their total consumption.