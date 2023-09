Vestas is awarded a 46 MW wind project in Austria

Vestas has received a firm order from Windpark Engelhartstetten GmbH, a subsidiary of WindLandKraft GmbH, for the Engelhartstetten wind farm in Lower Austria.

The order consists of 11 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines and includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of the wind turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 25-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement designed to ensure optimized performance of the assets.

“The Engelhartstetten wind farm is a great project for the Austrian market and we are delighted to be part of it,” says Christoph Manseder, Senior Sales Director Austria at Vestas. “This is a privately developed wind project within the Austrian Renewable Energy Act and contributes to Austria’s energy transition strategy. Our thanks to our customers for their trust in our technology.”

“We are delighted to continue our cooperation with Vestas and are proud to expand our portfolio with eleven more wind turbines after the successful construction and commissioning phase,” says Clemens Regehr, CEO of WindLandKraft GmbH.

Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2024 and commissioning to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner in sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install and service onshore and offshore wind turbines around the world, and with more than 169 GW of wind turbines in 88 countries, we have installed more wind energy than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and more than 149 GW of wind turbines in service, we use data to interpret, forecast and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind energy solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 29,000 employees are providing the world with sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.