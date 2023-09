Xinjiang wind turbine maker gains global recognition

Goldwind Science and Technology Co, a leading Chinese wind turbine maker, has delivered over 49,000 wind turbines worldwide with a global cumulative installed capacity exceeding 105 gigawatts as of June.

“Goldwind’s technology and products have gained recognition from global partners,” said Fang Zhong, general manager of Goldwind’s Xinjiang office in the Urumqi Economic and Technological Development Zone, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

In various operating environments overseas, Goldwind has deployed customized turbine models capable of operating at high altitudes, low wind speeds, high temperatures, cold resistance and nearshore conditions.

“Through our research and development headquarters in Beijing, the innovation center at Bainiao Lake in Xinjiang, and our six global research and development bases, we are driving technological innovation through research projects,” he said.

By June, Goldwind has achieved an operation and maintenance service capacity exceeding 61GW in more than 30 countries worldwide.

The company is also actively building zero-carbon solutions for new power systems. It has promoted the implementation of more than 500 zero-carbon projects in industries including port and shipping logistics, steel smelting, petroleum and petrochemical.

During the 9th International Intelligent Manufacturing Forum, which was held in Wuhan, Hubei province in early September, Goldwind’s zero-carbon digital factory in Dabancheng, Xinjiang was selected as one of the top 100 benchmark intelligent factories for 2023.

The factory, completed in 2022, is located in the Goldwind Dabancheng wind power equipment industrial base, Xinjiang’s first zero-carbon smart park, which can achieve 95 percent green energy self-supply for its buildings.

With the integration of zero-carbon, digitalization and intelligence, the digital factory in Dabancheng has improved its production efficiency.

