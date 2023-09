OX2 sells 20 MW wind farm in Poland for 680 MSEK

OX2 has signed an agreement to sell a 20 MW onshore wind farm in Bejsce, Poland, to Enea Nowa Energia, a part of the Polish energy group Enea. The contract value is 680 MSEK* and the sale was completed in the third quarter of 2023.

The Bejsce wind farm, that will consist of six turbines, will be constructed in the southeastern part of Poland. Construction will start in September 2023 and commissioning is planned for the second half of 2025. The annual energy production of the wind farm is about 65 GWh, which corresponds to the annual electricity consumption of 20,000 households.

– We are delighted to announce this transaction and look forward to realizing the Bejsce wind project. Poland is a very dynamic market and we will continue to develop our organization and portfolio of projects, thereby contributing to powering the energy transition, says Paul Stormoen, CEO, OX2.

– The Bejsce wind farm is another renewable project that Enea has aqcuired in recent weeks. We are in the process of increasing our renewable capacity, both within solar and wind, in order to contribute to the transition of the energy sector, says Pawe? Majewski, President of the Management Board of Enea S.A.

Once commissioned, OX2 will be responsible for the technical and commercial management of the project, optimizing the production and supervising its operations.



*EUR/SEK exchange rate 11.90