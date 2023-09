Vestas is awarded a 54 MW wind project in Germany

Vestas has received a firm order from Energiequelle GmbH for the Zeven-Wistedt wind farm in Lower Saxony, Germany.

The order consists of nine V162-6.2 MW wind turbines in operational mode of 6.0 MW and includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimized asset performance.

“We are proud to be working on this major project in Germany that will feature Vestas’ industry-leading EnVentus platform, our latest platform technology,” says Jens Kück, Senior Vice President of Onshore Sales for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas. “This is the first time in a long time that we work together with Energiequelle, one of the largest wind project developers in Germany. Our thanks to the entire Energiequelle team for their trust in Vestas and for the great collaboration so far that we look forward to continuing. in more projects together in the future”.

“We are delighted to resume our cooperation with Vestas after many years. Vestas is an important and established partner in the market with whom we will cooperate on many more projects in the future. We thank the entire team for the high level of commitment to reach this milestone at Zeven,” said Maik Pytzka, Senior Vice President of Sales and Finance at Energiequelle.

The project site is located in Lower Saxony, about 35 kilometers southwest of Hamburg. Turbine delivery will begin in the third quarter of 2024 and commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024.