Suzlon wins an order for 201.6 MW of wind from O2 Power

Suzlon Group, India’s largest provider of renewable energy solutions, today announced a significant new order acquisition for its 3 MW series of wind turbines from Teq Green Power XI Private Limited, part of O2 Power Private Limited. Suzlon will install 64 of its largest Wind Turbine (WTG) wind turbines with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a nominal capacity of 3.15 MW each for the 201.6 MW wind power project. The project is expected to come online in 2025.

Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and will execute the wind farm, including erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

Girish Tanti, Vice President of Suzlon Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Teq Green Power XI Private Limited, part of O2 Power Private Limited, as our esteemed client through this project. As corporate India embraces the renewable energy and India’s ambitions to be carbon neutral”, we are committed to partnering with them every step of the way. With an extremely supportive political environment, this order from Teq Green Power XI Private Limited is a testament to India Inc’s commitment to building a sustainable India. The Suzlon 3 MW series is the next evolution of our proven technology, customized for the Indian wind regime and the 3.15 MW is one of the largest wind turbines in the country today.”

JP Chalasani, Suzlon Group Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to announce our first order for Teq Green Power XI Private Limited, part of O2 Power Private Limited. With a growing commitment to renewables and increasing demand, it is encouraging to see more customers joining the Suzlon family.At Suzlon, our customers are at the center of everything we do.This order demonstrates the confidence customers have in Suzlon expertise as well as our suite of Suzlon products. 3 MW We believe our 3 MW series will be a “true turning point for the sector: accelerating and expanding wind power installations in the country in line with our national targets of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel installations by 2030 “.

Parag Sharma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of O2 Power Private Limited, said: “This partnership with Suzlon for their 3.15 MW turbines for our wind power project represents a milestone in our capacity upgrade targets and reflects our determination to work with the best available. technologies on our nation-building journey. The clean energy generated by this wind farm will play a huge role in providing reliable green power to key industries, while also contributing greatly to India’s net zero targets. We look forward to creating many more similar milestones in the future.”

Rakesh Garg, Founder and Head Wind of O2 Power Private Limited, said: “We are committed to making a significant contribution to India’s renewable energy goals and we are delighted to partner with Suzlon and pleased to have them as our partners in continuing our journey towards a A greener future with this Suzlon is closely aligned with O2 Power’s ideology of building a sustainable India through cost-effective renewable energy solutions made in India to the highest quality and safety standards.”

The Suzlon 3 MW series

Suzlon Group, India’s largest provider of renewable energy solutions, is proud to announce its 3 MW series of wind turbines. With the main objective of increasing generation, reducing the cost of energy and contributing to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, this series marks a major milestone for the company and the country’s wind energy sector.

Suzlon’s 3 MW turbines have a rotor diameter of 144 meters and are designed to unblock low wind sites and deliver enhanced energy performance suitable for all wind regimes in India. With up to 85-90% local content in its series release, this series demonstrates Suzlon’s commitment to innovation and self-sufficiency.