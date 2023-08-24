Suzlon wins order for 31.5 MW of wind power from Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited

To supply 15 wind turbines with a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each. Wind farm to be installed in Maharashtra and Karnataka with a total installed capacity of 31.5 MW

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced a new order win for the development of a 31.5 MW wind power project for Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited. Suzlon will install 15 units of their S120 – 140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The project is expected to be commissioned in May 2024.

Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, installation, and commissioning. Additionally, Suzlon will offer post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group said, “We are delighted to announce our second order with Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited. Suzlon takes pride when valued customers like Integrum Energy, one of India’s fast-growing renewable energy Project Management companies trusts us with a repeat order. They have demonstrated their faith in our leading technology and comprehensive capabilities throughout the wind energy value chain. The Power generated from this project will be used for captive consumption, creating deeper penetration of renewable energy in India. Suzlon is committed to building a sustainable India by powering the domestic economy with green energy.”

Every Suzlon turbine ranging over 80%-90% on domestic content and manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain is a testament to our contribution to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Anand Lahoti, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited said, “At Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited, we are committed to shaping a sustainable and carbon neutral India. We are delighted to partner with Suzlon, a leading renewable energy solutions provider with reliable technology and a great track record in India. Suzlon’s ‘Made-in-India’ products which complement our ideology of supporting ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. We look forward to creating many landmark renewable energy projects in the future with a focus on increasing adoption of renewable energy in India.”

Suzlon turbines feature the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continuously geared towards increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites, and lowering the cost of energy.

Sustainability is at the core of our work, as we harness the good in renewable energy to create sustainable customized solutions for our C&I customers with cost minimization and high RE substitution as the primary drivers.

Our aim is to help corporates reduce emissions, maximize and grow renewable energy consumption in any forms (energy, heat, transport), promote social impact and drive a circular economy. This drives us to find energy and solutions beyond today, help corporates run their businesses in harmony with nature and much more.

The Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with more than 20 GW* of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; the Group comprises of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organisation, with in-house research and development (R&D) centers in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India, Suzlon’s world-class manufacturing facilities are spread across 14 locations in India. With over 28 years of operational track record, the Group has a diverse workforce of nearly 6,000 employees. Suzlon is also India’s No. 1 wind energy service company with the largest service portfolio of over 14 GW of wind energy assets. The Group has ~6 GW of installed capacity outside India. The 3 MW Series wind turbine technology platform is the latest addition to its comprehensive product portfolio.

*Global installations of Suzlon manufactured wind turbine generators. Data as on 30th June 2023.