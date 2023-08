Nordex wins an order for 49 wind turbines for wind power in Canada

Nordex 49 N155/5.X wind turbines for the Forty Mile wind farm in Alberta

Nordex has been awarded a contract for the delivery and commissioning of 49 wind turbines for a 280MW wind farm in Canada.

The order is for N155/5.X wind turbines to be installed at the Forty Mile wind farm in Alberta.

The wind farm has been developed by Renewable Energy Systems (RES) Canada and upon completion in the first quarter of 2025, it will be Acciona Energy’s largest wind farm in North America.

All the turbines will be cold weather versions and will be delivered with a nominal capacity of 5.7 MW and will operate on 108 meter steel towers.

“We are delighted to provide the technology to help support Canada’s ambitious climate change goals.

“With the cold climate version, our wind turbines guarantee trouble-free operation even in the difficult climatic conditions found in this region, where temperatures can drop below minus 30 degrees,” said Patxi Landa, CSO of Nordex.

As of the end of 2022, Canada ranked eighth in the world in installed wind capacity and the Canadian Renewable Energy Association also forecasts the addition of more than 5 GW of wind power between 2023 and 2025.