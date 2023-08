Morocco leads the Arab region in wind energy production

The growing wind power industry in Morocco. The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) has declared Morocco as the leading country in the Arab region when it comes to wind energy production. With an impressive share of 46% of total wind energy consumption, Morocco is at the forefront of harnessing wind energy.

According to the latest data from the National Office of Electricity and Potable Water, Morocco’s electrical capacity from wind power has reached the significant figure of 1,553 megawatts. In addition, the country’s solar capacity is 831 megawatts between concentrated solarpower and photovoltaic. These figures contribute to Morocco’s total installed capacity of 11,055 megawatts, reinforcing its position as a key player in renewable energy.



Rapid growth of renewable electricity generation

A report published by ESCWA reveals the substantial progress made by the Arab region in renewable electricity generation. Over the past decade, total renewable electricity generation capacity has doubled, now surpassing 22 gigawatts by 2021, according to the Moroccan news site Hespress.

In terms of renewable energy consumption, solar and wind power contributed approximately 12% in 2020, compared to 11% in 2011. Of these sources, solar power is experiencing the fastest growth. It is worth mentioning that Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine and Yemen have a notable proportion of solar energy in their energy mix. However, when it comes to wind power, Morocco stands out with its substantial 46% share.