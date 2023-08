MASEN has shortlisted six consortia to build Morocco’s next Concentrated Solar Power project at Midelt

Morocco is about to award a new contract for the construction of a hybrid solar power plant in Midelt, a city located in the Atlas Mountains. The project, known as Noor Midelt II, is part of the country’s ambitious plan to increase its renewable energy capacity and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

NOOR III central tower Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) project in Morocco, part of the 550 MW NOOR I,II and III CSP plant combining Tower and Trough CSP.

According to Morocco World News, the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN) has shortlisted six consortia for the final bidding phase of the project, whose planned capacity is 400 MW . The consortia are led by ACWA Power, Grupo Cobra, EDF Renouvelables, International Power, Iberdrola Renovables International and Enel Green Power. These companies have met all the criteria established by MASEN, and have been shortlisted for their extensive experience in the energy sector, especially for their capabilities in the field of renewable energy.

Noor Midelt II is the second phase of the Noor Midelt complex, which aims to combine concentrated solar power (CSP) and photovoltaic (PV) technologies with the ability to constantly supply even in periods of low solar radiation or at night.

By March 2023, renewable energy has represented 40% of the total installed capacity in the country with the goal of reaching a 52% share by 2023 . In 2022, renewable energies represented 18% of the kingdom’s electricity production, in contrast to the 72% represented by energy production through coal. The country has abundant solar, wind and hydraulic resources, and has invested heavily in developing them. Morocco also aspires to become a regional energy hub, exporting its clean electricity to Europe and Africa.

Morocco’s solar energy initiatives benefit the country’s social development as well as the environment and economy. According to MASEN, the projects have created, and will create thousands of jobs, improved local infrastructure and supported educational and health initiatives.

Morocco has proven to be a world leader in the development of solar energy projects, which have allowed it to transform its energy matrix, reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and improve its socioeconomic development. Morocco’s solar energy projects are a shining and pioneering example of how renewable energy can be an effective and sustainable solution to address the challenges of climate change and the global energy transition .

According to Morocco World News, the official announcement of the company selected for the award of this new contract for the reconstruction of the solar plant is expected soon.