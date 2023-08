ACP Statement on BOEM’S NOI Checklist Guidance

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement from Josh Kaplowitz, Vice President for Offshore Wind, in response to the Bureau of Offshore Energy Management’s (BOEM) final guidance on their “Notice of Intent (NOI) Checklist” process:

“Our industry continues to develop unique and significant renewable energy resources, driving economic and health benefits and delivering clean power to millions of Americans. We cannot reach ambitious offshore wind goals without an efficient and predictable permitting process that allows projects to reach financial close and triggers supply chain investments. To this end, we applaud BOEM’s efforts to achieve this efficiency and predictability with the announcement of its final NOI Checklist guidance.

“However, the industry has concerns over how these guidelines will be implemented. If followed too mechanically, the guidelines may remove critical flexibility for the initiation of the environmental review process.

“We hope to work with BOEM to ensure developers have specific timelines on initiating environmental and COP reviews. ACP is supportive of improving coordination among developers, Tribal Nations, and reviewing agencies early in the process. We will continue to work closely with BOEM to ensure proposed meetings and guidelines provide agreed upon timelines, clear expectations and certainty for all stakeholders involved.”