Vineyard Wind 1 Project to Begin Generating Clean Wind Power by Mid-October

The Vineyard Wind 1 project, a joint venture between Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, is set to begin generating clean wind power by mid-October. The first-of-its-kind offshore wind project in the United States is expected to be fully operational by next year. Originally, project officials projected that the project would start generating cleaner energy by the end of 2023, but they have now revised the target to mid-October.

Initially, the project will generate about 78 megawatts of power from a string of six turbines, with plans to increase production to between 200 and 300 megawatts by the end of the year. Full commercial operations of 806 megawatts are expected by mid-2024. The project, located 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard, consists of 62 turbines that will reach a height of 850 feet above the Atlantic Ocean.

The offshore construction activities for the project began in June, with the foundations for the turbines being set. During a boat tour of the construction site, project officials showcased the progress to state lawmakers, clean energy advocates, labor representatives, and others. While the tour mainly showed foundations and substation installations, project officials highlighted the significance of the determination and follow-through in delivering clean wind energy.

Once fully operational, Vineyard Wind 1 is projected to provide clean electricity to over 400,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts. The project is estimated to create 3,600 jobs, reduce costs for Massachusetts ratepayers by approximately $1.4 billion over 20 years, and eliminate 1.68 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

The offshore wind project is seen as a significant step towards achieving energy independence and transitioning to fossil fuel-free energy by 2050 in Massachusetts. The construction of Vineyard Wind 1 represents the growing potential of offshore wind energy and its ability to contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

Alan Caldwell