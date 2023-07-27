ACCIONA Energía closed the first half of 2023 with a net income of €405 million (+3.9%). During the period, the company doubled its net investment cash flow to €1.54 billion, a figure that reflects the acceleration in the construction of new renewable projects, mainly in Australia and the United States. ACCIONA Energía maintains its year-end deployment target of around 1.8GW of new installed capacity by 2023.

ACCIONA Energía’s half-yearly results have been affected by the accounting impact of the untimely change in the Spanish regulatory parameters, together with the general downward trend in electricity prices in the different markets in which the company operates. ACCIONA Energía’s average generation price until June was €86.2/MWh, a figure that reflects a remuneration significantly higher than the company’s historical averages.

This resulted in revenues totaling €1.76 billion (-20.2%), comprising generation revenues of €903 million and other revenues of €856 million mainly comprising the electricity supply business in Spain and Portugal. ACCIONA Energía’s EBITDA stood at €686 million (-24.6%) due to the accounting impact in regulated assets in Spain as a consequence of the aforementioned change in parameters.

Net financial debt as of 30 June 2022 stood at €3.47 billion (+71.7% from the start of the year). This figure reflects the company’s strong investment cashflow, which doubled to €1.54 billion, mainly focused on new deployment of renewable projects.

ACCIONA Energía recorded a growth of 442MW in installed capacity in the first half of the year, reaching a total of 12.27GW. In addition, the company had 2,169MW under construction as of June 2023. ACCIONA Energía will add 1.8GW of total new capacity this year, in line with the announced forecast.

The company’s strong investment pace is reflected in the good progress of projects under construction, especially in Australia (MacIntyre) and in the US (Red Tail Hawk, Fort Bend, High Point and Union), among others.

ACCIONA Energía recently announced the launch of a new wind project in Canada, Forty Mile (280MW); and is progressing with the construction of two projects in Croatia (Opor and Boraja, 72MW) as well as the Logrosán biomass plant in Spain (49.9MW).

During this half year, ACCIONA Energía increased its stake in Renomar, owner of 494MW of wind power in Spain that are operated by the company from 50% to 75%.

With regards to energy commercialization, ACCIONA Energía closed new power purchase agreements (PPAs) in the first half of the year, the most significant being the agreements with Amazon in the US and with Fortia in Spain.

ACCIONA Energía –together with its participated company The Blue Circle– was awarded a long-term clean energy supply contract in May for five wind projects totaling 436MW in Thailand, marking its entry into the Asian country.

ESG CREDENTIALS

In terms of sustainability indicators, ACCIONA Energía continues to lead the sector, with 100% of its CAPEX aligned with European taxonomy.

ACCIONA Energía avoided the emission of 6.97 million tonnes of CO2 from January to June 2023 thanks to the production of renewable energy and recovered or valorized 96.5% of its waste. The company continues advancing in its initiatives to increase its positive impact and circularity. So far this year, it has planted 54,264 trees and has strengthened its commitment to the RenerCycle project, whose activities will focus on the repair and reconditioning of wind components, promoting one of its main sustainability objectives: the generation of zero waste.

In terms of governance, ACCIONA Energía audited 51% of its strategic suppliers in the first half of the year, with the aim of reaching 100% by year-end. Highlights include the management of five talent development programs that the company is implementing to increase the ratio of women in management and executive positions, including the new initiative Techs Hub New Generation that was launched in the first half of the year.

ACCIONA Energía has a new Sustainable Impact Financing Framework that encompasses both green finance operations and sustainability-linked financing instruments and introduces a new local impact feature that, when combined with either type of instrument, results in a “dual impact” structure. In the first half of 2023, 86% of ACCIONA Energía’s debt is included in these sustainable financing instruments.

INCOME STATEMENT

OPERATING DATA

Note: Average residual contracted life excludes short term hedges in Spanish market.

ACCIONA Energía is the largest 100% renewable energy company with no fossil legacy in the world. It has 12,27GW of renewable energy and commercial operations in 20 countries. With 30 years of experience, ACCIONA Energía offers a complete portfolio of tailor-made energy solutions for its corporate and institutional clients to meet their decarbonization goals. ACCIONA Energía is committed to the highest environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards. ACCIONA S.A., a leading global company in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy, is the reference shareholder of ACCIONA Energía. www.acciona-energia.com