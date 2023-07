Viking Wind Farm spends more than £70 million with supply chain

Viking Wind Farm has spent more than £70 million so far since work on the project commenced in 2020. The spend with local suppliers benefits not only Shetland, but also the wider Scottish and UK supply chain, while creating or supporting approximately 400 jobs during the ongoing construction of the SSE Renewables’ flagship onshore wind project.

Since the commencement of the project, more than 70 companies in Shetland have benefitted from their involvement in Viking.

Scotland Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy, visited the project on Thursday, to hear about SSE Renewables’ significant contribution in Shetland and to see construction progress.

The Cabinet Secretary met with workers onsite and was guided through the ongoing work by Heather Donald, SSE Renewables’ Onshore Renewables Development and Construction Director and Gerard Hammill, Civil and Construction Interface Manager for SSE Renewables.

“The Viking wind farm project demonstrates not just the fantastic potential that Shetland’s natural resources and skilled workforces have to capitalise on a fair and just energy transition – but that this potential is already becoming a reality.



The construction of this project is already providing tangible benefits for the local workforce, supply chain and wider economy. I was pleased to visit the site and find out more about how the completion of this project will not only support our climate targets, but unlock further benefits for Shetland and its community.”Neil Gray Wellbeing Economy Secretary

One of the companies to benefit from the Viking Wind Farm Project is Shetland’s Bolts Car Hire.

Managing director John Garriock said the contact came at a “critical time”, He said:

“When the covid pandemic hit, the business provided by the Viking project was vital for the survival of our business.

“Even since the return of tourists to Shetland, SSE Renewables has provided an essential mainstay to our company, and we’ve been able to increase our fleet.

“The project has supported not only our 26 car-hire employees but the wider company and Bolts’ supply chain of local providers and services.”

SSE Renewables’ Onshore Renewables Development and Construction Director, Heather Donald said:

“Throughout the construction phase we have been committed to maximising opportunities for the local, Shetland, and wider Scottish supply chain which has helped create significant employment opportunities. At peak construction it has created around 400 jobs with a further 35 full-time local operation and maintenance jobs expected throughout its lifetime.

“The project continues at pace, and we recently celebrated the halfway point in the turbine installation programme which will see 103 wind turbines erected. We’re proud to show the Cabinet Secretary the work here and show how we are contributing to Shetland’s transition to renewable energy.”

Once complete in 2024, the 443MW wind farm will be capable of producing enough energy to power the equivalent of almost half a million homes, including every home in Shetland – playing a crucial role towards achieving Scotland’s net zero targets.