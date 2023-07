The Tehachapi-Mojave Wind Resource Area: Harnessing Wind Energy in California

Renewable energy is abundant in the Tehachapi Mountains, specifically in the Tehachapi-Mojave Wind Resource Area. With over 5,000 turbines of varying sizes, this wind farm investment is one of the largest and most productive in the world.

The Tehachapi-Mojave Wind Resource Area owes its success to the strong winds that blow from the Mojave Desert. These winds power the turbines, enabling them to generate a significant amount of electricity. In fact, this area produces approximately 1.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, without burning any fuel or emitting pollution.

The construction of the Tehachapi Renewable Energy Project by Southern California Edison has further contributed to the growth of wind energy in the region. The completion of a transmission line in 2016 has expanded the area’s capacity to export energy to Southern California. This project has played a crucial role in helping electric utilities in the state meet their clean energy goals.

Additionally, Kern County, where the Tehachapi-Mojave Wind Resource Area is located, is not only a leader in wind energy production but also in solar energy. Large photovoltaic solar installations in the vicinity contribute to Kern County’s overall renewable energy output.

The Tehachapi-Mojave Wind Resource Area is a testament to the potential of renewable energy. By harnessing the power of wind, this region is making significant strides towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Alan Caldwell