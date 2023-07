Agreement on the sale of Hornsea 2 transmission assets

Breesea Limited, Soundmark Wind Limited, and Sonningmay Wind Limited, a joint venture owned by Ørsted (50 %) and AXA IM Alts and Crédit Agricole Assurances (CAA) (jointly 50 %), today announced that they have signed an agreement on the sale of their transmission assets to Diamond Transmission Partners Hornsea Two Limited (‘DTP’).

DTP is a partnership between Diamond Transmission Corporation Limited and HICL Infrastructure PLC.

The divestment takes place in accordance with the offshore transmission owner (‘OFTO’) regime. In September 2022, following a competitive tender, Ofgem selected DTP as preferred bidder for the offshore transmission licence for the Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Farm.

The transmission assets include the onshore substation, export cables, the offshore reactive compensation substation (RCS) and the offshore substation and have been assessed by Ofgem at a value of GBP 1.141 billion.

Ørsted will provide DTP with operations and maintenance services for the transmission assets under a long-term agreement.

Hornsea 2 is an offshore wind farm in the UK, located approximately 90 km off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea. The wind farm consists of 165 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines with an overall capacity of 1,320 MW, enough to power more than 1.4 million British homes.