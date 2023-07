Biden will visit the Philly Shipyard to announce the construction of a ship for offshore wind

The first offshore wind lease in the Gulf of Mexico is also moving forward.

President Joe Biden will visit a Philadelphia shipyard on Thursday to announce the construction of a new offshore wind vessel as part of the administration’s continued push into manufacturing and clean energy.

President Joe Biden is set to travel Thursday to Philly Shipyard as he is expected to highlight progress under the president’s “Made in America” agenda, with 1,000 workers across nine labor unions set to build a massive new wind turbine with steel plates produced by United Steelworkers in Indiana, the White House said. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI

The massive wind turbine is expected to generate an estimated $125 million in renewable energy each year, according to the White House.

As part of the day’s events, the Department of the Interior was set to announce the final sale of the first offshore wind lease in the Gulf of Mexico, which was scheduled to end on August 29.

The new power source is expected to power about 1.3 million homes in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Galveston, Texas.

Back in Philadelphia, Biden was expected to tout existing deals in the New York Bight, Carolina Long Bay and northern and central California. On Wednesday, the US Office of Ocean Energy Management said it completed another step in its review of a potential offshore wind research lease in the Gulf of Maine.