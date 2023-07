ACP Appoints Carrie Zalewski Vice President of Markets & Transmission

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) today announced that Carrie Zalewski will join the organization as Vice President of Markets & Transmission, a newly created role that underscores the association’s commitment to advancing clean energy through policies that ensure fair access to the electricity market for all types of energy.

In her new role, Zalewski will lead efforts to promote policies that facilitate the efficient and affordable integration of clean energy, leveraging her regulatory and legal expertise to build consensus across the aisle and across state lines.

“Carrie’s expertise will be a major asset to our industry during this critical time for building out the nation’s grid and infrastructure,” said JC Sandberg, ACP’s Chief Advocacy Officer. “Given her track record of building consensus across the aisle and across state lines, I can think of no one better to drive ACP’s regulatory policy goals forward.”

Zalewski is a licensed attorney with an engineering background and over 15 years of experience in environmental and energy regulation and policy, having been tapped to serve as both an environmental and energy regulator. She most recently served as the Chair of the Illinois Commerce Commission, where she administered the Commission’s strategic mission, managed daily operations, and ruled on complex high-profile cases. During her tenure, she led the Commission in the first round of the implementation of Illinois’s Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, working to decarbonize the State’s electric and transportation sectors.

Carrie Zalewski, ACP’s Vice President of Markets & Transmission

She also served on the Board at the Organization of MISO States and the Organization of PJM States and was the founding Chair of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) Chair Council, fostering collaboration and consensus by uniting Commission Chairs from all 50 states. Her contributions to the energy sector have been recognized with several honors, including the Grainger College of Engineering Alumni Award for Distinguished Service and the Organization of MISO States Board ‘Liaison of the Year.’

“Transmission and electricity regulation are more important than ever to the clean energy industry. I am thrilled to be joining ACP at this pivotal moment and to continue to work with utility regulators, government officials, and industry experts across the country to advance affordable and clean domestic energy,” said Zalewski.

Zalewski joined ACP on July 18, 2023.